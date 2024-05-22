Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $356.57. The company had a trading volume of 319,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,657. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.48 and a 200-day moving average of $313.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.