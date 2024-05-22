Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.79. 728,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.06. The firm has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.