Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow Sells 20,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,705.21.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$170.09. 137,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,319. The firm has a market cap of C$32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.49. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$155.23.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.4911334 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.17.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

