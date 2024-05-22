Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading Down 4.2%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $345.81 and last traded at $347.00. Approximately 38,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 61,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

