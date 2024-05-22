Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.67

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 26060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

