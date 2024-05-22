Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CE traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $152.34. 181,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.