Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 4.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.61. 193,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 351,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $193.03 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 40.8% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 144,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 95.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 2.8% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.