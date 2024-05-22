Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 4.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.61. 193,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 351,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Central Puerto Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $193.03 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- What is a Dividend King?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.