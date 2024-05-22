Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $731.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

