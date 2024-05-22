Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,775 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 310,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,503. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

