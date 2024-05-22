Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. 773,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

