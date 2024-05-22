Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,946 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 3,308,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

