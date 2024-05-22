Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.21. 1,538,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,205. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

