Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance
NYSEARCA UXI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 1,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $35.29.
ProShares Ultra Industrials Profile
