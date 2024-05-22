Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UXI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 1,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

