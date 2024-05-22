Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,574 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS BAUG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,227 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

