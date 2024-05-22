Certified Advisory Corp Has $698,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

MU traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $126.45. 4,963,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,474,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,304,703. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

