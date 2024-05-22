Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 413,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,546. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

