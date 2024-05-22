Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 68 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $23,084,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.46. The stock had a trading volume of 176,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,104. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.06. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

