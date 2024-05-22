Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.25. 1,363,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,570. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

