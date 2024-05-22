ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 3.2%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 849,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,834,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 20.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 15.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

