Charles Pellerin Acquires 440,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 440,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,760,000.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin bought 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

TSE:CFW traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.17. 53,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,339. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$357.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$402.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CFW. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.