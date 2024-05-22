Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.8%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.27 and last traded at $78.30. Approximately 894,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,412,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

