Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
CMCM stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
