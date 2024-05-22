Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 1.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $157.17 and last traded at $157.81. Approximately 1,464,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,141,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,131,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 142,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

