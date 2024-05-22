Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.13. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
