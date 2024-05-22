Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.13. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.