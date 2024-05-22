Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,485.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,144.23.

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,169.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,999.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,590.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,260.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

