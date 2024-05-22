Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,200.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

CMG opened at $3,169.35 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,260.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,999.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,590.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

