Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $38.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.
CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $463.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
