Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $38.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chuy’s by 57.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $463.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

