CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.16. CI Financial shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 2,934 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIXXF. Raymond James raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIXXF

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.05%.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.