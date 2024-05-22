CIBC Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.21. 501,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -521.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

