CIBC Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. 758,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.