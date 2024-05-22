Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 3,688,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,267,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

