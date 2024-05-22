Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,571,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,295,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 398,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE C traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

