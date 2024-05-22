Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 101557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

