Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 226,724 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Endeavor Group worth $107,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Endeavor Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,215 shares of company stock worth $5,048,476. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

