Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 699 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.44% of IDEX worth $72,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,065,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX stock opened at $217.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

