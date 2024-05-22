Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,179,785 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,179,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 661,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,084,000 after purchasing an additional 294,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,418 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,798,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,610,000 after buying an additional 554,804 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.