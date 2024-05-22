Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $72,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

