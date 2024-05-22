Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $88,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after buying an additional 102,881 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

