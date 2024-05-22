Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $104.20 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $104,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

