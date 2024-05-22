Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $111.85 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 474.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,312 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $111,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

