Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $74.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,061,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,504 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.26% of Bloom Energy worth $74,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

