Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $79.27 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Grocery Outlet worth $79,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,025 and sold 506,588 shares valued at $13,367,577. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

