Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $84.79 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 239.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $84,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

