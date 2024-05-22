Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $95.30 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 974,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,299,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Montreal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.