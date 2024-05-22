Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $76,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,786,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 2.0 %

MT opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.