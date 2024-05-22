Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 46,419 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,419 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Blue Owl Capital worth $68,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $139,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 223.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 121,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

