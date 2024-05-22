Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 425 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.34).

Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 460 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,548. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.25 million, a PE ratio of 484.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 442.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 563.59.

In other news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,265 ($2,878.75). In related news, insider Patricia Halliday purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,878.75). Also, insider Mark Pain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($22,572.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,668 shares of company stock worth $3,718,116. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

