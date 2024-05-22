CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CME opened at $208.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.33. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

