Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,806 ($35.66) and last traded at GBX 2,806 ($35.66), with a volume of 10203662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,784 ($35.38).

Specifically, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.77), for a total value of £983,375 ($1,249,841.13). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,581 and have sold 59,567 shares valued at $148,711,721. Insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.13) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.87) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.13) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860 ($36.35).

The company has a market cap of £10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,881.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,540.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,384.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a €0.93 ($1.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 5,369.13%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

