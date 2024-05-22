Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

